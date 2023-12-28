Pratik Gandhi shares his experience for his debut as host in Crimes Aaj Kal 2

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the second season of its crime anthology series, Crimes Aaj Kal. The series delves into some shocking real-life crime incidents. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, Crime Aaj Kal Season 2 is hosted by the supremely talented Pratik Gandhi.

Pratik recently shared his thoughts on his debut as a host for a crime show. He said, “I am doing something like this for the first time -hosting a show, especially a crime show. Playing this role as an actor is quite demanding because I'm neither portraying myself nor a specific character. Instead, I embody a companion to the audience, guiding them through each crime-related narrative without divulging too much, essentially experiencing the story alongside them as it unfolds. This is something different and I thought I would learn a lot.”



Further adding to this, the versatile actor spoke about his experience associating with Amazon miniTV, “This is my second association with Amazon miniTV, my first was for a short film called Shimmy which worked very well with the audience. I am really happy that I was a part of that short film, it gained me a lot of awards and recognition. For this series, this is the second season, as we know the first season was hosted by the brilliant actor, Vikrant Massey and was widely appreciated by the audience. I think it is going to be exciting and fun to know how the audience likes this season. For an actor like me, this is like an added opportunity and a first-of-a-kind project for me. I have always wanted to explore different roles and formats. This is my first as an anchor, so I hope the audience likes it as much as I liked doing this.” he added.