Pratik Shah and Mamta Shah Launched Mahetik Studio, which will include Acting Classes, Dance, & Yoga In South Mumbai With Much Funfare

Mahetik Entertainment Pvt Ltd. is a Production house in film production and produces Web Series, TV shows, Ad films and Music videos with unique concepts. In a very short time, the production house has created a name for itself. Now, it has launched Mahetik Studio, which will include Acting Classes, Dance, & Yoga in South Mumbai in the presence of many film and TV personalities. The idea behind launching Mahetik Studio is not only to teach Acting to youngsters and budding actors but also to provide them with a platform where they can learn the art of acting in a way that when they complete the course and step out in the world of Acting, they should be confident enough to take on the world and showcase their talent in the best possible way. During the studio launch, Pratik Shah, Founder of Mahetik Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said, "We won't teach them only acting, but the students will also be taught Zumba and other forms of dance. Training in martial arts will also be a norm here. They will also learn the art of meditation because it helps you get detached once you finish playing any character. Grooming & Personality Development Hence we have included it in our curriculum. Everything required to become a good actor will be taught in the best possible way in our studio."

Interestingly, apart from teaching the art of acting through their newly launched studio, Mahetik Entertainment Pvt Ltd. will also provide young talents with a platform to showcase their talent. Talking to the media, Manoj Sharma, Operation Heads, Mahetik Entertainment Pvt Ltd., said, "Primarily being a production company, we focus on producing films, TV shows, web series, ad films, music albums etc. Hence, we will first select actors who will be part of our acting institute. We are also planning to rope in prestigious names from the National School of Drama, other prestigious theatre groups and the film world as faculty members to teach nuances of Acting to our students."Present on the occasion of the launch of Mahetik Acting Studio were Actor Rajkumar Kanojia, Actor Raja Guru, Director and Producer Pramod Shashtri, Actor Hitesh Sharma, Actor Pankaj Kumar, Actor Aaditya Varma, Actor Mukesh Chandel, Producer Pawan Mishra, Actor/Director Rajesh Sharma, Actor/creative director Maya Sharma and others. While expressing her views, Mamta Shah, CEO of Mahetik Entertainment Pvt Ltd., said, "Our main motive is to give young talent a solid platform and provide them with fair opportunities to showcase their inner talent. We believe that teamwork leads to success, and it is very important to be consistent, a virtue we would teach our students in our institute."Mamta Shah further says, "Acting is one of the world's most difficult art forms, which we aim to simplify for our students. Our motive is not only to be the best acting school in the city but in the whole country. We promise to harness talents in the best possible way through our new venture."

