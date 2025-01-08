Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is "masterstroke," says celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 : Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, participated at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Wednesday, and praised the initiative calling it a "masterstroke."

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, a celebration of the Indian diaspora, is being held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 8 to 10.

The event, which is organized in partnership with the Odisha State Government, brings together representatives from over 70 countries under the theme, 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'.

"35 million Indian diaspora bringing India together and taking India forward is a partnership made in heaven. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is masterstroke. Request to all people of Indian origin staying outside of India- 'India sits in your hearts, make your heart grow," Kapoor said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9 at around 10:00 am.

Over 3,000 delegates from 70 countries have arrived in Odisha for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, highlighted the pivotal role of India's younger generation in driving global developments.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's connection with the youth, Jaishankar shared a memory of Indian badminton player P V Sindhu.

He recalled her saying, "I still recall some time ago an observation by a famous Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on why PM Modi is a youth icon. She summed it up as his attitude which moved the nation from 'chalta hai' to 'badal sakta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahi.'"

Jaishankar emphasised that the younger generations are shaping significant global changes, including innovations in AI, electric vehicles (EVs), startups, and even sports like cricket and chess.

"At a time when so many key developments in the world are being shaped by the younger generations - whether we talk of AI or EV, innovation or startups, cricket, chess or any sports - at home we have just started our journey of Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal... While development itself is a very complex task - but it becomes easier when we are confident that nothing is beyond us," he added.

