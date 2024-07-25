Pregnant Again: South Indian Actress Pranitha Subhash Shares News of Second Baby with Cute Social Media Post (See Pics)

Pranitha Subhash is an South Indian actress known for her work in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films is again pregnant. Actress announced her pregnancy via cute social media post. Actress married businessman Nitin Raju on May 30, 2021, in a private ceremony held in Bengaluru. The wedding was intimate, attended only by close family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in June 2022 and now couple is expecting their second child.

Pranitha posted a photo of her wearing Black skin fit top and unbuttoned jeans. In caption she wrote, 'Round 2 The pants don’t fit anymore!'. Since she shared this news fans and people from entertainment industry are showering her comment section with good wishes.

After her marriage, Pranitha took a hiatus from her acting career but made a comeback this year by starring in the Malayalam film "Thankamani" and the Kannada film "Ramana Avatara." Her last appearance before this year was in the 2021 Hindi film "Bhuj: The Pride of India." Pranitha began her acting journey in 2010 with the Kannada movie "Pokiri" and has since appeared in a variety of films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. She is particularly recognized for her performances in "Attarintiki Daredi" and "Brahmotsavam."