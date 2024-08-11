Pregnant Cardi B shares videos of kids Kulture, Wave looking all grown up

Los Angeles, Aug 11 Rapper Cardi B recently shared new videos of her kids on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off their unique style.

In the first clip, daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, smiled and laughed while wearing a Hello Kitty-themed shirt and matching black shorts, reports People magazine.

The video's audio was muted and it was set to Latto's song ‘Big Mama’. Cardi praised her son Wave Set and his fresh cornrows in the second video. "You look like mommy," the performer told the 2-year-old, who agreed. "And I like your hair.”

As per People, Cardi shares both of her children with her estranged husband Offset, from whom she filed for divorce at the end of July after six years of marriage.

A day after filing for divorce from the ‘Need It’ rapper, 32, Cardi announced on Instagram that she is pregnant.

She posted a picture of herself at the time in a red evening gown that exposed her belly while she cradled her baby bump. She wrote in the caption: “With every ending comes a new beginning. I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power.”

The caption, written for her future child, continued: "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do. It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through.”

The video clips of her kids came after a difficult week for Cardi, who shared in an X Spaces chat after announcing her pregnancy that a "freak accident" almost resulted in a pregnancy loss.

