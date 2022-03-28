Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee does headstand during her third Trimester

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to become parents. On Monday, Debina shared a picture of herself that shows her doing a headstand with the support of hubby Gurmeet Choudhary. She also penned a note along with it. She wrote in the caption, "When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN... simply adjust your view. "ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN'T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought, 'HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO." Also.... (mama's intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other "rule." If it doesn't feel right, don't do it!)"

She added, "been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down... continued for as long as I felt it's a good idea. Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here *Enlisted the help my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher) #headstand #partnersupport @guruchoudhary.Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011 and now, they are expecting their first child. On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee was last seen in Chidya Ghar seven years ago.

