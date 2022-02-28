Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal does strength conditioning exercises to keep fit

Chennai, Feb 28 Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the family way, has begun doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy.

What's more the actress believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises.

Taking to Instagram, where she posted a video of her working out, Kajal wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game!

"All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy.

"This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor