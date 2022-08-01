Pregnant Mandy Moore will have unmedicated birth due to rare blood disorder

Los Angeles, Aug 1 Singer Mandy Moore said that she will have an unmedicated birth when she welcomes her second baby this fall.

In a Today Parents interview published on Friday, the 'This Is Us' star, opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), reports people.com.

According to people.com, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are already parents to 17-month-old son Gus, whom she also delivered without medication due to the condition.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared.

"It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."

She continued: "I wish medication was an option - just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

On Thursday, the singer also shared a positive pregnancy update on Instagram.

"I am fine. I just have to continue to get my blood checked - my platelet levels checked - throughout pregnancy. They're low, but they've always been low," Moore said, as per Today. "But I'm all good. Everything's good."

