Pregnant Sana Khan issues clarification after netizens trolled her husband for pulling her at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Former actor Sana Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party on Sunday. However, her and Anas' presence caught the netizens' attention for all the wrong reasons.

A pap video from the bash has been doing the rounds on the internet in Sana could be seen being dragged and hurried by her husband from the venue.

The video irked many social media users as they thought Anas Sayed made Sanna uncomfortable.

"Such an illiterate man he is," an Instagram user wrote.

"My God. What the use of fasting when u can't treat ur pregnant wife properly. Imagine how she is treated between 4 walls," another user wrote.

Sana took notice of the video and netizens' comments. In no time, Sana took to the comment section of the particular video and clarified that her partner was hurrying her on her insistence since she was feeling uneasy.

"This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let's go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don't think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here," she wrote.

Sana, best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho', quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020.

Earlier in March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview.

"I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," Sana had said.

