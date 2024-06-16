Preity Zinta drops cute pic of twin kids Gia and Jai as they enjoy 'morning walks'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Actor Preity Zinta, who is often seen sharing sweet glimpses of her personal life, recently dropped adorable pictures of her twin kids, Gia and Jai, enjoying a sunny morning walk in the US. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 'Veer Zara' actress shared a cute picture of her twins. In the picture, a dinosaur statue can be seen in the background.

Jai is wearing a yellow outfit with a grey hat, while Gia looks cute in a printed top with denim shorts and feathers. Both kids are seen having a great time on their sunny morning walk in Los Angeles. The actress also added a musical touch with the 'Love You Zindagi' track playing in the background. Along with the picture, Preity added a caption that read, "Saying hello to the Dinosaur on our morning walks #simplethings #family #ting,"On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947.'

This project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. 'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

