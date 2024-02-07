Preity Zinta enjoys "lazy afternoon naps" with Gia, Jai, shares happy pic with her twins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Actor Preity Zinta is a doting mother to her kids Gia and Jai.

On Wednesday morning, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor shared a new happy picture with her twins.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a post that she captioned, "Best thing about rainy days... lazy afternoon naps full of little kisses from the little ones. There is no joy, no feeling and no love better than this (three red heart emoticons)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3BmwfIPIMX/

In the picture, the actor is seen lying on the bed while hugging her kids close without revealing much of their faces.

Jai is seen planting a sweet kiss on her cheeks while Preity smiles big.

Soon after the actor shared the post, her friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Beautiful momy Beautiful kids," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "It really is..this is very heartwarming."

On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity recently celebrated her 49th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

"Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle [?] You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you," she wrote on Instagram a few days ago while recalling working in the film.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

If reports are to be believed, Preity will be returning to the silver screen with 'Lahore 1947'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor