Preity Zinta Praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Says I’m Already Ready to See It Again

Ranveer Singh, R Madhvan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun starrer film Dhurandhar is receiving love from every industry. It's been 12 days since release of film and it has crossed Rs. 400 Cr mark India net. Amid this our dimple girl Preity Zinta has expressed her experience after watching Aditya Dhar, directed movie. After watching 3.5 hrs movie actress took X and posted a long message and express her desire to watch movie again.

On Wednesday, "Preity Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by every actor. Loved the soulful n heart thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by Aditya Dhar Films. So hard and yet, with so much heart."

"This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country 🇮🇳. 3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words ! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece Till then all I wanna say is Don’t miss it folks ! Go check it out A big shout out to the cast n crew for bringing this masterpiece alive", She concluded.

Responding to Preity's message Aditya Dhar wrote, "Hi Preity maam, your words truly humbled me. When a film made with conviction and heart finds its way to someone who feels cinema the way you do, it means everything.

Dhurandhar belongs to the countless unknown men and women you so beautifully acknowledged — thank you for seeing them, and for seeing us. Grateful beyond words Jai Hind."

About Ranveer Singh's Character

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.