Preity Zinta shares fastest way to solve all problems

Mumbai, Dec 30 Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently shared her unique approach to overcoming life's challenges, offering a refreshing perspective on problem-solving.

In a new post on social media, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ star revealed the quickest way she believes one can tackle obstacles. Taking to her Instagram stories, Preity posted a note that read, "Thought of the day: The fastest way to forget all your problems in this world is to wear a pair of tight shoes. Ting!"

In her earlier post, Preity expressed her heartfelt birthday wishes for her close friend and actor Salman Khan on his 59th birthday. She mentioned that she needed more pictures with the ‘Tiger 3’ actor and shared a few joyful photos of them together on her Instagram handle.

She captioned it, “Happy Burrday @beingsalmankhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. The rest will tell you when I speak to you... and yes, we need more photos, otherwise, I will keep posting the same old ones! #ting.”

In the pictures, Salman and Preity are seen flashing their bright smiles as they pose together for the cameras. The two share a strong bond of friendship and have worked together in films such as “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke," “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega," and “Jaan-E-Mann.”

Earlier, on Christmas, Preity shared glimpses of her joyful holiday celebrations with her fans on social media. She posted a series of adorable photos featuring her twin children, Jai and Gia and her husband, Gene Goodenough.

In the caption, Preity wrote, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from mine to yours.” One of the photos showed Jai and Gia opening gifts next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The actress also shared a selfie with her husband, Gene, where the couple twinned in white and black outfits, smiling as they posed together.

On the work front, Preity is set to return to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947,” where she will star alongside Sunny Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor