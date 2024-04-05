Preity Zinta shares post-match selfie with ‘deadly duo’ Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

Mumbai, April 5 Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS), shared a "post-match selfie" with all-rounders Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, whom she tagged as "deadly duo" after they guided PBKS to three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

After the victory, on Friday, the actress took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture posing with the stars of the team.

In the picture, Preity and the cricketers are seen making a victory sign and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, Preity wrote: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Post-match selfie with the deadly duo Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma.”

She added: “Absolutely love the way they dominated the game in a thrilling run chase. Wow !!! #ShashankSingh #AshutoshSharma #PunjabKings #Manofthematch #Impactplayer #Whatagame #JazbahaiPunjabi #GTvsPBKS #TataIpl #ting.”

On Friday, the match will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

