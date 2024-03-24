Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty add glamour to Baba Siddique's Iftar bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Adding glamour to the iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, actors Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra arrived in style.

Dressed in a teal blue colour suit with embroidery work on it, Preity looked ethereal in her desi avatar.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and statement jhumkas.

Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Shilpa Shetty arrived at the party in style. She wore a white satin finished co-ord set with mesh detailing at neck line. The actor carried a golden clutch.

A cute moment was captured when Shilpa was seen fixing Preity's hair and makeup.

She was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty.

Others who attended the do include Salman Khan, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, Aamir Ali, Karan Singh Grover, Gauahar Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gulshan Grover, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Emraan Hashmi, Adah Sharma, Sana Khan and several others.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

