Check Out: Preity Zinta’s Son ‘Comes to Rescue’ As Cute Healthcare Provider

Mumbai, Sep 4: Actress Preity Zinta’s son Jai channeled his inner doctor as he did a checkup on his mother.The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her son wearing a toy stethoscope and listening to Preity's heartbeat.“Dr Jai to the rescue... If you know you know,” she wrote as the caption.Last month, Preity shared that her twins Jai and Gia have started going to school and mentioned she now her “mom schedule is jam packed”. Sharing her excitement, the actress wrote: “Excited & nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already & my mom schedule is jam packed.

A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us.”Calling it a “new milestone”, the actress added: “One can only hope & pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children. #newmilestones #mommythoughts #ting”. It was in 2021, when Preity welcomed her twins via surrogacy in 2021 with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she married in 2016 in Los Angeles.

After making her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”, Preity featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom. She was then seen in films such as “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth”.The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol.

