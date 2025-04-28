President Murmu confers Padma Bhushan to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur received the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Art.

The government announced the Padma Awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

On Monday evening, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the ace director with the prestigious award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like 'Bandit Queen', a British biographical drama 'Elizabeth' for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar.

Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic 'The Four Feathers.' To date, the audience talks about his films Masoom and Mr. India.

On January 25, 2025, reacting to the honour, Shekhar Kapur on X wrote, "Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are."

After learning about the honour, Kapur's fans and loved ones, in no time, took to social media to extend congratulatory wishes to the 'Mr. India' director.

Actor Adil Hussain on X wrote, "Delighted to hear that one of the most deserving person has been bestowed with this Honour. Big Congratulations to you !"

Shekhar Kapur's sister and actor Sohaila, too, gave a shout-out to the former.

"Congratulations to my dear brother Shekhar who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan this year. Nobody is more deserving than him for his contribution to Bollywood and taking the Indian style of film making to Hollywood and Europe. He is the pioneer. My parents , refugees to India as children, during Partition, would have been proud," she posted.

Shekhar Kapur is a visionary filmmaker whose work spans Indian and International cinema.

Padma Award, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March or April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including a duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

