President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan award to vocalist Prabha Atre

Renowned Indian classical vocalist, Dr Prabha Atre, has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting Padma awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Dr Prabha Atre is a renowned Indian classical vocalist. She is one of the oldest practitioners from the Kirana Gharana that is among the most prominent lineages of classical music in the country, among its doyens being Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi.

Atre is currently one of the senior vocalists in the country representing Kirana Gharana.

She had also received Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2002 for her contribution to Indian art.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

( With inputs from ANI )

