"Pressure doesn't help you grow": Gurdeep on his father Daler Mehndi's musical legacy

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Singer and music director Gurdeep Mehndi, who recently released his upbeat Punjabi track titled 'Fire' opened up about the expectations and pressures of carrying forward his father, iconic Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's legacy.

His father, Daler Mehndi, best known for his contributions to the Bhangra genre and Bollywood music, has delivered multiple hits including 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', and 'Rang De Basanti'.

In a recent interview with ANI, Gurdeep shared, "There used to be a lot of pressure in the beginning. But as I gradually let go of that pressure, I began to progress in my work and focus on creating something meaningful. At the end of the day, pressure doesn't help you grow; it only pulls you into a negative zone. Once I let go of that pressure, I could channel my energy into creativity. This song, Fire, is a product of that mindset. If the pressure had remained, I wouldn't have been able to create something like this."

The Punjabi singer described 'Fire' as a "peppy" Punjabi track and shared how the idea for the song came about during discussions with his team.

"When we were planning the song, it was the festival and wedding season, and I was constantly travelling for live shows," he said.

"I told my team that I had very little time because I was performing in different cities almost every day. They suggested creating a song that represents my life and reality. That's how 'Fire' came to be. My team felt that the title captures the essence of my performances and the passion of Punjabi culture. It's about showcasing that spirit and energy," Gurdeep added.

'Fire', dropped on December 12 last year, is available for streaming on Saregama Music and features lyrics by King Ricky with music by Yeah Proof.

