Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Malayalam superstars Mohanlal & Mammooty in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Kerala’s famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the family wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi, which saw top stars of Malayalam cinema in attendance including superstar Mammooty. Modi, who was the chief guest at the the wedding ceremony, arrived at the venue after having a full course of temple darshan. He offered prayers at the temple dressed in the traditional attire of ‘mundu’ (dhoti) and a white shawl.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses newly wedded couples in the temple. pic.twitter.com/l8H4uzxVwm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Thereafter, he changed his attire and attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter. Modi handed over the garlands to the couple which they exchanged. He interacted with the high-profile guests including Gopi's fellow actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Jayaram and their wives. High security arrangements were in place in view of the Prime Minister's visit. Gopi was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha whose term ended in April, 2022. He also contested in 2019 parliament election from Thrissur constituency on BJP ticket and again fought two years later but lost both the elections. He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency. Modi arrived in Guruvayur at around 7.35 am by helicopter which landed at the Sree Krishna College ground where hundreds of BJP supporters and workers were gathered for hours to welcome him.

