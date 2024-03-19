Prime Video Announces Major Releases for 2024: Paatal Lok Season 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and More (See First Look)

The streaming giant Prime Video India recently unveiled its lineup for 2024 at an event held in Mumbai, showcasing an array of new series and post-theatrical releases that are set to captivate audiences.

Among the most anticipated announcements was the confirmation of 'Paatal Lok Season 2' following the immense success of its debut on May 15, 2024. The show received widespread acclaim from critics for its compelling performances, intricate storyline, quality writing, and deft direction. The second installment promises to continue the legacy with an ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and others.

Additionally, Prime Video revealed several exciting projects to look forward to:

Citadel: Honey Bunny Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan headline the Indian installment of Russo brothers' Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series blends elements of a gritty spy action thriller with a heartwarming love story set in the vibrant backdrop of the 90s.

The Rana Connection Actor Rana Daggubati is set to host his own talk show titled The Rana Connection. The show promises to be an exciting talk show featuring insights from Daggubati's friends and contemporaries in Indian cinema.

Daldal Bhumi Pednekar leads in Daldal, a crime investigation thriller that follows DCP Rita Ferreira as she navigates a series of murders, confronting her past and present demons.

Call Me Bae Ananya Panday stars in Call Me Bae, a series centered on a character who transitions from heiress to hustler, showcasing resilience and street smarts in Mumbai's newsrooms.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Uorfi Javed's new show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, explores her fashion journey and personal life, offering viewers a glimpse into her fame and familial dynamics.

Subedaar Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Subedaar Arjun Singh in this adrenaline-fueled action drama directed by Suresh Triveni, navigating personal and societal challenges to protect his family.

Be Happy Abhishek Bachchan stars in Be Happy, a heartwarming tale of a father-daughter duo navigating dreams and challenges on India's biggest dance reality show.