Prince Harry looks joyful at father King Charles III's enthronement

London [UK], May 7 : Ahead of King Charles III's coronation ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, London, Prince Harry arrived in a joyful mood for the ceremony.

According to a report by People Magazine, flashbulbs caught the Prince all smiles at the enthronement where he was pictured walking in with cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands. The Duke was seen dressed up in a morning suit following the dress code of the coronation as he didn't ask for any specific outfit for the ceremony.

Harry also wore his medal from service in Afghstan, alongside Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee and Platinum Jubilee medals. Adding up to the royal look, Prince wore a KCVO (Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order) neck decoration and star.

According to People Magazine, he sat between Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra in the third row. Harry attended the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince was, however, not joined by Meghan as was reported earlier by Fox News after Buckingham Palace only announced the name of Harry in the list of attendees from the royal family.

As reported by ABC News earlier, preparations for the coronation were overshadowed in recent months by Prince Harry's damning allegations about the King, Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

The coronation service marks Prince Harry's first public outing with the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

