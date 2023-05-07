Prince Harry to skip King Charles III's coronation concert

London [UK], May 7 : King Charles III's coronation ceremony was attended by 2,200 guests in total but one of the biggest highlights from the event was Prince Harry's reunion with the royal family. Even though the Prince looked joyful at the ceremony, he won't be attending the coronation concert scheduled for May 7.

According to People Magazine, the Duke of Sussex, Harry left the UK shortly after his father's enthronement. Price looks to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle by the evening of May 7. Harry's son Prince Archie's 4th birthday was also celebrated on Saturday in a closed event among Meghan's mother and a few friends in California while Harry decided to attend the enthronement on the same day.

Prince Harry dressed up in a morning suit with several medals looked happy as he arrived for the ceremony. Duke was not invited to the balcony appearance by the royals.

Earlier a statement by the royals informed about Harry joining in for the ceremony and Meghan staying back in California. The Palace said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

As earlier reported by People Magazine, Duke sat between Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra in the third row.

As reported by ABC News earlier, preparations for the coronation were overshadowed in recent months by Prince Harry's damning allegations about the King, Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews. The allegations majorly affected King Charles III but still, it was King's first wish to invite Harry for the enthronement.

The couple relocated to Meghan's home state California after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.

