Prince Louis yawns amid King Charles III coronation ceremony

Washington [US], May 7 : Prince Louis, who recently turned 5, appeared slightly bored during King Charles III's coronation ceremony on Saturday as he was repeatedly yawning, fidgeting in his seat and staring upwards at the ceiling.

The videos of Prince Louis are already doing the rounds on the net and adding fun to the netizens' amusement.

At one point, big sister Princess Charlotte, spoke to him, perhaps checking his behaviour as she did during a carriage ride last year, reported Page Six.

"Louis stealing the show with his yawning. I love that kid!" one viewer tweeted.

Another added, "Prince Louis yawning through the whole thing is a real vibe."

"Prince Louis yawning is hilarious, we're all feeling it buddy," a third chimed in.

The young prince was in attendance at Westminster Abbey for most of the hours-long ceremony.

Earlier, Charlotte and Louis delighted royal watchers as they entered the Abbey holding hands.

Charlotte looked adorable in an Alexander McQueen dress made of ivory silk crepe with a matching cape, accessorized with a silver headpiece.

Louis looked bright in a blue Dege and Skinner tunic and dress shoes.

They walked in behind their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Older brother, Prince George, 9, was busy in a starring role in the ceremony as a Page of Honour helping hold his grandfather's cape.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton stole headlines last year at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee for his spirited behaviour.

The young prince, who is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne, was photographed pulling a host of mated faces at a flyover while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony much to the amusement of the Queen.

His antics included dramatic reactions to the loud airplanes flying overhead which entailed a scream, hands over his ears, and eyes screwed shut.

