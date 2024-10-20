Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Blessed With Baby Girl On the Auspicious Day of Karwa Chauth

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have welcomed their first child a baby girl on the special day of Karwa Chauth. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in June, earlier this year.On June 25, Prince Narula took to his Instagram account to share a long post announcing that his wife Yuvika Chaudhary is pregnant with their first child. He shared the news with a photo of his car alongside a model of the same car in a smaller size. He added that his wife will now come second in his life as the baby would take first priority.

The realty TV star wrote, “Hi everyone, I don’t know how to express my feeling right now bec hum bhttt kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents k liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby @yuvikachaudhary tum dusre num pe aao ge. (We are very happy as well as nervous and thankful to God, and we're excited for our parents as well because PriVika baby is on the way, and everything will be for him/ her. Yuvika, you will become my second priority.)”

Reflecting on the pregnancy journey, Yuvika, who conceived via IVF, wrote, “Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful. Grateful, grateful, grateful every second, every minute. Thank you each and everyone blessing us. Thanks for your blessings. Counting down the days until we meet our precious bundle,” sharing her joy along with some sweet snapshots.