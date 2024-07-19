Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Move into New Luxurious Home in Mumbai Ahead of Baby's Arrival (Watch Video)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of television's best couples and are soon to become parents. After six years of marriage, they have exciting news to share. The couple fell in love on Bigg Boss Season 9, dated for a while, and then married. As they prepare to welcome their first child, Prince and Yuvika recently moved into a new home, which he showcased in a video.

Prince and Yuvika are thrilled about their baby's arrival. Recently, he purchased a new luxurious house in Mumbai, even though they previously lived in a high-end home. Yuvika showcased the new house in her vlog, where Prince is dressed in all black, and Yuvika looks stunning in a red and white outfit. The couple posed outside their lavish 3 BHK apartment.

Prince and Yuvika purchased an apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, marked by a nameplate for Abhine's father, Joginder Narula. They cut the ribbon and toured the apartment, showcasing everything from the garden to the bedroom. They expressed their long-held desire for a personal space at home, which is challenging to find in Mumbai.