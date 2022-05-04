Priom Gujjar: I enjoy acting as Rajiv in TV show 'Mithai'

Mumbai, May 4 Actor Priom Gujjar, who is currently playing the role of Rajiv in the TV show 'Mithai', says he enjoys keeping a positive approach in life like his reel character.

He says: "Staying positive in life helps us to maintain a healthy mindset and achieve a new perspective in our daily life. I personally feel that we can increase our chances of succeeding in anything we do by just thinking positively. In order for our life to be fulfilling and happy, you have to be optimistic and develop good vibes. Like my onscreen role of Rajiv, in my real life too I enjoy staying positive and responsible."

Priom has earlier acted in other shows like 'Kaleerein', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo' and 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran'.

He reveals that he enjoys acting as Rajiv in his current show. "Like Rajiv I'm also a foodie in my real life. I feel being a foodie makes you more fit in life. I enjoy exploring food and it gives me another level of pleasure. I feel I connect very well to my role in the show and I'm enjoying acting for it."

