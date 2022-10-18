Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' to be shot in Dubai, Nepal, Kerala

Chennai, Oct 18 Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's revenge thriller, 'Khalifa', is to be shot in Dubai, Nepal and Kerala.

The film, which is being produced by Yoodlee Films, is being directed by Vysakh.

The tagline, 'Vengeance will be written in gold', seems to foretell a high-octane revenge drama.

This is Prithviraj's second film in over 10 years with Vysakh after their superhit collaboration 'Pokkiri Raja' and will be his next with writer Jinu V Abraham, who recently scripted 'Kaduva.'

Siddharth Anand Kumar of Saregama India Ltd says, "This is a hugely exciting big-budget action thriller that will be shot in Dubai, Nepal and Kerala and is one of the most ambitious collaborations we have undertaken. The shoot will begin soon and we hope to bring it to the audience as soon as we can.

"We are very happy to come together again with Prithviraj as there is a certain comfort level with him that makes the synergy very organic and eases the creative process. We are looking forward to co-creating a landmark film that the audience will remember for a long time."

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will also be seen this year in Yoodlee's crime caper 'KAAPA' says, "I have been a part of many action films but this one is going to be extraordinary in terms of scale, budget and sheer ambition. Working with a production house that shares my vision of creating game-changing cinema has also been an absolute joy. 'Khalifa' is unlike anything we have done before and I am really looking forward to the shoot."

Director Vysakh adds, "I am thrilled to be working with Prithviraj Sukumaran after a gap of almost 10 years and 'Khalifa' was truly worth the wait. I am glad that Yoodlee has brought us all together for this extraordinary story and we hope to push the boundaries of the action genre and create a fantastic experience for viewers."

The film is also co-produced by Jinu v Abraham, Dolwin Kuriakose and Suraj Kumar. Sathyan Sooryan, known for his work in Tamil hits like 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', 'Kaithi' and 'Master', will be the cinematographer for 'Khalifa' while Shameer Muhammed will be the editor. Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music.

