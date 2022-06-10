Prithviraj Sukumaran announces his fourth directorial Tyson

Actor and director, Prithviraj Sukumaran,will act and direct in Tyson which is backed by Hombale productions which produced KGF franchise.Announcing the news on social media pages, the actor by sharing a poster wrote, “#TYSONPresenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. With co creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust.” The production house on Instagram page posted, Happy to announce our next venture #Tyson with @PrithviOfficial Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system!”The movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The story is written by Murli Gopy