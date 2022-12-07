Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play the antagonist in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", the makers announced Wednesday.The movie, which will marks the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", which was directed by David Dhawan. Sukumaran, who will essay the role of Kabir in "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", said he is excited to board the action film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is billed as an action entertainer, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar as the parallel leads. The biggie marks the first collaboration between the two. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to open in theatres in 2023.