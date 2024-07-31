Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Wife Supriya Menon a Happy Birthday with Heartfelt Message (See Post)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his blockbuster 'Aadujeevitham' (The Goat Life), has shared a special birthday wish for his wife Supriya Menon. He expressed his love and admiration for his wife. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture of Supriya and wrote, "Happy birthday partner.. To another year of love and adventure. To another year of you chasing our dreams. To another year of us taking on the world together! I love you! @supriyamenonprithviraj"



See Prithviraj Sukumaran's Post



After his post, Supriya Menon also dropped heart emojis. Prithviraj Sukumaran married Supriya in 2011. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding, in the presence of their family and friends. The couple has a daughter.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya had invested in Kochi Pipers FC, a team in the Super League Kerala (SLK). Kochi Pipers FC is among the six teams in the inaugural season of SLK, scheduled to begin in late August this year.

In response to the development, Prithviraj expressed hope that "the inaugural season of the League would significantly boost football activities at both professional and grassroots levels in football-enthusiastic Kerala." He also added that it would create numerous opportunities for deserving and upcoming players.

Memon also expressed her strong support for a premier sports event like the Super League Kerala taking place in her home state. She added that her involvement, along with others, aims to inspire more female sports enthusiasts to attend the matches live at the stadiums.

Prithviraj was recently seen in 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil'. It is directed by Vipin Das, best known for his acclaimed hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathy.

Prithviraj was also seen as an antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F also seen in significant parts in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024. It faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Prithviraj was seen headlining 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'. Directed by Blessy, the film is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor