Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life Scores Highest Pre-Release Collections in Malayalam Cinema

The highly anticipated film "Aadujeevitham," internationally promoted as "The Goat Life," has finally premiered in theaters today, March 28, sparking considerable enthusiasm and anticipation among audiences. Directed by Blessy, the movie has garnered notable attention for its impressive pre-booking sales, indicating a promising start even before its official release.

Earlier, Mohanlal's "Malaikottai Vaaliban" held the record for the highest pre-release collections in Malayalam cinema this year, gathering Rs 2.65 crores. However, "The Goat Life" has exceeded this milestone by achieving an impressive Rs 8.5 crores in worldwide bookings. Significantly, this establishes a new record for the highest pre-release collection for a film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and secures its position as the fourth highest in the all-time top 5 in bookings, News 18 reported.

Adapted from the acclaimed novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, the film portrays the journey of a man from Kerala who, as an immigrant laborer, becomes trapped in servitude as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, despite its success, "The Goat Life" has only been released in the UAE among Arab countries. This omission from 80 percent of Arab countries is perceived as a setback for its global outreach, especially considering the substantial market that Arab countries represent for Malayalam cinema internationally.

