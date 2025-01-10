Pritish Nandy was always opposed to Jallikattu: PETA

Chennai, Jan 10 The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has paid tribute to ace filmmaker, journalist, poet, and former Member of Parliament Pritish Nandy, who passed away in Mumbai due to heart attack, adding that he always opposed Jallikattu.

PETA described Nandy as a great friend to the organisation and animals.

The animal rights organisation said on Thursday that Nandy was a vocal opponent of Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport associated with Tamil Nadu's Pongal festivities.

Sachin Bangera, Vice-President of Celebrity and Public Relations at PETA India, said in a statement on Thursday that Nandy consistently spoke out against the practice, citing the harsh treatment and beating inflicted on bulls during the event.

He also advocated for the use of mechanical elephants in temples as a humane alternative to live animals.

According to PETA, his call for more compassionate practices reflected his unwavering commitment to animal welfare.

Jallikattu has begun in several areas of Tamil Nadu and will continue until April as part of Pongal celebrations.

The practice has faced significant protests from animal rights activists, who claim it exploits the natural nervousness of bulls as prey animals by forcing them into terrifying situations.

Activists argue that the event involves catching a terrified animal, making it inherently cruel.

PETA India highlighted Nandy's lasting contributions to animal rights.

He was instrumental in promoting the adoption of community dogs and appeared in campaigns urging people to provide loving homes for stray animals.

Additionally, he strongly supported student filmmakers, encouraging them to create films that showcased the importance of animal welfare and inspired societal change.

Nandy believed in the power of cinema to drive awareness and often emphasised how thoughtful ideas could influence society.

His advocacy for humane practices, including opposing Jallikattu and promoting mechanical elephants in temples, underscored his dedication to creating a more compassionate world.

PETA India expressed deep sorrow at his passing, saying: "Nandy, we'll miss you."

The organisation noted that his legacy would inspire future generations to advocate for animals and work towards ethical treatment and welfare.

