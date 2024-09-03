Priya Thakur masters Rajasthani dialect for her role in 'Vasudha'

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actress Priya Thakur, who essays the titular role in the upcoming show 'Vasudha' has taken on the challenge of learning the Rajasthani dialect.

During the shoot in the 'City of Lakes'--Udaipur, Priya immersed herself in the local culture, spending time with residents to grasp the nuances of the language.

Speaking about the same, Priya said: "I am very eager to play Vasudha. I am in love with the character and her look. As an actor, it’s essential to fully embody the character, both in appearance and language. To bring Vasudha to life authentically, I knew mastering the dialect that reflects her roots was crucial."

"Travelling through Udaipur, engaging with the locals, and immersing myself in their way of life has been incredibly rewarding. The genuine warmth and hospitality of the people facilitated my connection with them and helped me understand the nuances of their language," shared Priya.

She went on to say, "I’ve learned key phrases such as 'Khamma Ghani' (greetings), and 'Tu Kiso hai' (How are you?) as well as cultural expressions like 'Ram Ram Sa' (a traditional greeting), 'Padharo Sa' (please come) and more. This deep cultural immersion has enriched my portrayal of the character."

Priya added: "I’m continuously working with the creative team to perfect the Rajasthani dialect and capture the language’s tips and tricks. I’m thrilled to infuse this authenticity into my performance and hope that the audience will appreciate the care and detail we’ve put into making Vasudha a true representation of Rajasthani culture.”

'Vasudha' delves into the unexpected dynamics between two very different women, Chandrika (played by Nausheen Ali Sardar) and Vasudha. Unlike typical love stories, this show focuses on their contrasting personalities and viewpoints, showing how their lives collide in surprising ways.

While Priya is putting her best foot forward to get into the skin of her character, it will be interesting to watch the stark differences between Vasudha and Chandrika.

It will air on Zee TV from September 16th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor