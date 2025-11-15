Priyadarshan shares rare glimpse with his "favourite film icon" Mohanlal, Saif Ali Khan from 'Haiwaan' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan has offered a rare glimpse from the sets of his upcoming film, 'Haiwaan', joining forces with superstar Mohanlal and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Priyadarshan shared a picture with the team, seemingly confirming Mohanlal's casting in 'Haiwaan'.

"Look at life and the way it turns... Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favourite film icon. Truly, God is kind," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRCrJEYCYgf/

Ever since Priyadarshan confirmed working on his next directorial with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film. Earlier in October, Akshay Kumar confirmed filming the last schedule of 'Haiwaan'.

"Last schedule of #Haiwaan...what a journey it's been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways. Forever grateful to Priyan Sir, your sets feel like home. And Saif, thank you for the laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen," he wrote.

http://instagram.com/reel/DPi8P-AjdUD/

Akshay and Saif, who have previously worked together on films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing the screen space after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008.

Saiyami Kher is also a part of the film.

'Haiwaan' is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

Further details about the film's cast or the characters are yet to be unveiled. The makers have been eyeing a grand release in 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor