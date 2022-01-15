Priyanka Chopra addresses dropping Nick Jonas' surname from her Instagram handle

Global star Priyanka Chopra is finally opening up about the scrutiny that followed after she dropped her husband, Nick Jonas' last name from her Instagram handle last year.

The 'Mary Kom' actor described the uproar on social media following the change as "a professional hazard" to Vty Fair for its February cover story, reported Fox News.

The 39-year-old star recalled the "random Monday in November" when she reverted to only her first and last name on Instagram, which immediately sparked speculation from fans about an impending split.

But as Priyanka tells the fashion magazine, social media is far from being the be-all and end-all. She added that the experience served as a prime example of the microscope celebrities find themselves under in this age.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," the 'Quantico' star explained.

"It's just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of our social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that," she added.

To put an end to all the rumours about their split in November, Priyanka had left a flirty comment on one of Jonas' workout videos.

"Damn! I just died in your arms..." she wrote at the time, followed by a couple of heart emojis.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor