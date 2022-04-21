Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.As per a TMZ report, the name of the child is Malti Marie. The report cited the birth certificate, as per which Malti was born just after 8 pm. The name 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie is from the Latin stella maris which means star of the sea. It also has a biblical name as it's the French version of the name Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. In January, they announced the new addition to their family in a social media post. "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much. "In March, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, during a live session with ETimes Lifestyle, had talked about her granddaughter. She had said, "I haven't seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better." On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next be seen in Text For You and Citadel. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.