Priyanka Chopra channels her inner “‘Chandni’ amidst Swiss Alps

Mumbai, 16 Oct: Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of hers where she can be seen swirling in the snow clad Swiss Alps.

She can be seen wearing a blue body hugging dress with a long jacket. She captioned the video as “Living my bollywood dream in Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland.” In the video clip she added the song “Chandni O Meri Chandni”. The song is from the film ‘Chandni’ which was released in the year 1989. The film had Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor as lead.

Apart from this Priyanka also shared multiple pictures from her ad shoot in Swiss Alps. In the first picture she can be seen wearing a blue body hugging dress. In the second picture she can be seen sitting along her window and enjoying the snowy view. There is another video in which she can be seen shooting her ad and braving blizzards. Along with her pictures and videos she added a text note which says “Just a little BTS from my campaign shoot in Switzerland. Amongst the actual blizzard. But the fun we had.”

On the work front Priyanka Chopra has already wrapped up shooting “The Bluff” directed by Frank Flowers. Apart from this she is working on “Citadel Season-2”. Priyanka Chopra’s production venture ‘Paani’ is also slated for theatrical release very soon. It’s a Marathi film based on environmental issues. Priyanka Chopra was in India a few months back to launch the trailer of her film “Paani”. Priyanka made her acting debut with Tamil film ‘Tamizhan’. Later she made her Bollywood debut with ‘The Hero-Love Story of a Spy”. She proved her acting prowess with the film ‘Andaaz’ in which she played the negative lead. ‘Andaaz’ had Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the lead.

