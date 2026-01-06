Priyanka Chopra counts her blessings as she takes her first step in the 'futuristic' 2026

Mumbai, Jan 6 Global star Priyanka Chopra decided to take a pause and express gratitude for her biggest blessing, her family, as she steps into 2026.

PeeCee dropped a video on her Instagram Stories where she was seen taking a stroll by the beach, looking back at what all life has bestowed upon her.

Priyanka also hilariously admitted that she has been discussing with her friends that 2026 sounds like something from the future.

The 'Fashion' actress was heard saying, "Okay, I told myself I will get better at this, which is talking to the camera. Look at that, my first few footsteps in 2026. That sounds like the future. I've been telling my friends that 2026 sounds like the future. How is that even possible? But here we are."

PeeCee shared that at times life moves at such a fast pace that one forgets to step back and applaud oneself for simply coming this far.

Deciding to be a little kinder to herself, the diva added, "You know, I was just looking back at my family, my beautiful footsteps, and just felt grateful for how lucky I am. You know, it's like having run for such a long time at such a fast speed, you kind of forget to give yourself a little bit of a pat on the back for surviving. So here's me, giving myself a pat on the back, being kind to myself, being really grateful for being able to build this life."

Priyanka further went on to remind everyone that "There's always light on the other side of the tunnel. So, all one needs to do is to have faith in the process, persevere, and just keep moving."

Work-wise, Priyanka will next be seen as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's highly talked about project "Varanasi". The drama has already managed to create massive buzz among cinephiles.

