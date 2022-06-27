Priyanka Chopra enjoys romantic beach vacation with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared adorable photos of her beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas on her social media account. The star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. She captioned the post and wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis".Recently Priyanka Chopra has launched her new Indian homeware lineup, which glorifies the Indian heritage. Priyanka shared a look at her of her homeware products, on aurated for the modern home.

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's day, Priyanka Chopra had shared an adorable photograph of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie twinning with Nick in customised shoes. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph of Nick standing with his back to the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a wine-coloured dress. Malti Marie was in white sports shoes with 'MM' written on them, and Nick's shoes have 'MM's Dad' written on them.

