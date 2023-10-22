Priyanka Chopra feels overwhelmed as mother "every day"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Priyanka Chopra is not only a successful actor but also a loving and caring mother. Her pictures with Malti Marie are a reflection of the mother-daughter bond. She talked about motherhood and shared that it is a journey filled with varying emotions, reported People.

In response to a question about how frequently she feels overwhelmed as a mother, Priyanka Chopra, who has a 21-month-old daughter named Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas, stated frankly, "I think every day."

"I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make," she continues. "But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family."

"I look at my daughter's smile, and I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far," she adds. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done, but it's extremely scary," She told People in the interview.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

Malti was born to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Priyanka has long been an outspoken advocate for supporting women, and she told People having a little girl of her own never altered her stance on women's rights.

"I don't know if [having my own daughter] specifically has made me want to get behind amplifying women's voices. That's something that I am extremely aware of, being a woman who has the privilege of choosing my life and my career," she explained. "There are so many women around the world that don't get that opportunity."

Still, the 'Citadel' star notes that motherhood has made her more aware of her own emotions, explaining, "It's made me a tad more sensitive and fragile, I think, and it makes me nervous a little bit. I didn't expect that", reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor