Priyanka Chopra kickstarts shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia

Canberra [Australia], June 7 : Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for her highly-awaited film 'The Bluff,' has officially kicked-off shooting.

The 'Barfi' actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to drop a picture from the set of her upcoming film 'The Bluff.'

In the picture, Priyanka gave a sneak peek of the clapboard, which displayed the movie's title, the director Frank E. Flowers, and the Director of Photography, Greg Baldi.

The picture also showed white sand scattered with dry leaves, coconuts, and other items.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Let's gooooo! AUM Day 1," tagging the Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios.

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka Chopra gave fans another peek into her life on the set of her new project with a series of pictures featuring her daughter, Malti Marie.

In the photos that she dropped on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka flaunted her daughter's budding HMU (Hair and Make-Up) skills.

The first photo showed Malti sketching on a mannequin placed on the dressing table, with a notebook beside her. The next image captures the little one holding a hairbrush, examining it with curiosity.

Meanwhile talking about the film, 'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor