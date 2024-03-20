Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Daughter Maltie Marie Offer Prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, along with their daughter Malti Marie, arrived in Ayodhya, offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Wednesday. Priyanka was elegantly dressed in a green saree, while Nick opted for a traditional kurta.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



(Source: Temple priest Pradeep Das)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



Her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas are also with her.

Earlier, a video of 'Desi Girl' arriving at Ayodhya airport was shared by news agency ANI wherein the couple can be seen wearing Indian outfits.

Priyanka had missed the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in January, but this time, the couple made a visit to the holy city. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, and Abhishek Bachchan, had attended the ceremony earlier.

Before their visit to Ayodhya, Priyanka and Nick had been in India for a few days. Priyanka arrived first and attended the Bvlgari store launch in Mumbai, as she is the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari. She also graced a pre-Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani.

Nick joined her in India shortly after, and the couple was spotted together at Ritesh Sidhwani's party, sparking speculations about Priyanka's film with Excel Entertainment, 'Jee Le Zaraa,' possibly being revived. Recently, Priyanka attended Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai, expressing her support for the film 'Women of my Billion.'

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has made exciting announcements about her upcoming projects. She revealed that she will be lending her voice for Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger and has recently signed on for her next Hollywood venture, 'The Bluff', alongside Karl Urban. Sharing the news on her social media platform, she quoted Mark Twain and expressed her enthusiasm for these projects. Priyanka is also involved in several other Hollywood projects, including Head of State with John Cena and Citadel 2.