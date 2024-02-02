Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Forced to Leave their Rs.166 Crore Los Angeles Home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have moved out of their luxurious home in California which is worth Rs 166 crore because of water damage, which led to mold growing in their mansion.The couple has even filed a legal suit against the seller.

A Page Six report stated that Priyanka and Nick moved out of their Los Angeles abode after it became “virtually unlivable”. A lawsuit was filed in May 2023 mentioning that the pool and spa area of the couple’s LA home started facing issues like ‘porous waterproofing’ after the purchase that led to “fostered mold contamination and related issues.” The complaint also said that around the same time, there was another water leak in the barbecue area on the deck after which it became “virtually unlivable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.”

As per the report, the couple bought the house in September 2019 for $20 million. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a special room for wine, an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley inside, a home theater, a lounge for fun, a spa with a steam shower, a full-service gym, and a room for playing billiards. The waterproofing issues will exceed $1.5 million which is Rs 12 crore. Damages will cost around around $2.5 million (over Rs 20 crore).Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Love Again wherein she was seen romancing Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in the film Heads Of State which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress also missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding due to her work commitments.