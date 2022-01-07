Priyanka Chopra performs 'Laxmi Puja' with her chef in Los Angeles, watch video

The unseen video of Priyanka Chopra and her chef Sami Udell of Laxmi Puja is going so viral on social media. One of PC's fan posted an old unseen video of an actress and her chef, performing a Laxmi Puja on Diwali last year. While Nick Jonas is been seen clapping behind them in the clip.

The video is going so viral, it has taken the internet on the storm, many are parsing Priyanka for embracing the Indian culture in a foreign country. The video is from Priyanka's Los Angeles home. Fans dropped the comments like So much love and respect for both Nick and Priyanka who always treated their friends and staff more like family. May God continue to bless these two beautiful souls with endless love and happiness together,” one wrote. “Bless this family and their house,” while others said, “This is purity.”

Earlier Priyanka also revealed that her husband Nick Jonas loves the Indian culture and always tells her to do Puja if there is some big day, “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be soon seen in "Jee Le Zara" along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.