Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti Marie after Anant-Radhika wedding fun in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joyously reunited with her daughter Malti Marie after an eventful journey spanning over 42 hours of travel across the globe.

The heartfelt reunion comes after Priyanka attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India.

Priyanka, who has been shooting for her Hollywood action flick 'The Bluff' in Australia, took a brief break to Mumbai visit for the wedding festivities.

Sharing a tender moment on Instagram, Priyanka posted a photo on Sunday morning where Malti Marie is seen sitting contentedly in her mother's lap.

Priyanka, dressed casually in a white top with her hair casually tied back, smiles warmly as her daughter plays with a small toy.

In the caption accompanying the post, Priyanka expressed her relief and happiness, stating, "After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed."

The post garnered warm responses from fans and celebrities alike, including actor Neha Dhupia who left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Priyanka, accompanied by her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The couple attended the birthday celebration of Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, joined by family members including actor-cousin Mannara Chopra and Siddharth's fiancee Neelam.

The following day, Priyanka and Nick were part of the festive celebrations at the Jio World Convention Centre for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Vivah ceremony.

Priyanka enthralled guests by dancing joyously to popular Bollywood tracks like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Chikni Chameli,' and more.

She also shared a lively moment with her co-star Ranveer Singh from 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

After a whirlwind of festivities, Priyanka departed for Australia early Saturday morning to resume her film commitments.

Priyanka also extended her best wishes to the newlyweds, sharing photos from the wedding festivities on Instagram and writing, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."

