Priyanka Chopra says ‘I’m not crying’ as she gives a glimpse of her past week

Mumbai, Nov 9 Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to share with fans a glimpse of her past week.

On Saturday, the actress posted a series of her photos from the week gone by and wrote in the caption, “ his past week was 1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones haven’t seen you for a while.. 3: it’s almost that time 4: skin prep before starting make up 5: so pretty 6: “I’m a rainbow ghost “ – MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana’s eyes.. 9: “ My family, I gotchu everyone “ I’m not crying.. you are.”

The desi girl posted a virtual diary of the past week, featuring her daughter Malti Marie. The Baywatch actress Priyanka shared photos capturing her day, including shots of her glam look, a time-lapse video from her makeup chair, and a glimpse of her toned physique. She also posted pictures of festive lights decorating the streets and lovely flowers brightening her home.

However, the highlights were adorable moments featuring Malti. In one sweet picture, Malti is playfully draped with a blanket over her head, while in another, she’s surrounded by her toys, which Priyanka affectionately referred to as her ‘family.’

Chopra had previously shared a couple of photos from the October roll.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, filled in for her at her cousin’s wedding in New York. Photos that surfaced online show Nick spending time with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next comedy film, "Heads of State", where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She’s also set to take on the role of a pirate in "The Bluff", co-starring with Karl Urban. Additionally, Priyanka will be seen in the second season of her popular Prime Video series, "Citadel."

