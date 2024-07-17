Priyanka Chopra says she "can't wait" for husband Nick Jonas' next 'The Good Half'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Actor Priyanka Chopra is all excited about Nick Jonas's upcoming film 'The Good Half'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the poster of the film and wrote, "can't wait! #TheGoodHalf" and tagged Nick.

Earlier, she also gave a shout-out to her husband Nick Jonas for his film. The 'Barfi' actress on Thursday, took to her Instagram to express her excitement for Nick Jonas's upcoming movie.

Utopia announced preview screenings for 'The Good Half' on July 23 and July 25.

Priyanka Chopra shared the official announcement on her Instagram Stories, featuring Nick's movie poster, tagging her husband, and expressing her joy with emojis.

'The Good Half,' a comedy-drama film starring Nick Jonas and directed by Robert Schwartzman, boasts a cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

Utopia revealed on Instagram that preview screenings of the movie will take place on July 23 and July 25 in over 900 theatres across North America. These screenings will include a special virtual discussion with Nick and director Robert Schwartzman.

Priyanka and Nick were part of the festive celebrations at the Jio World Convention Centre for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Vivah ceremony. Priyanka enthralled guests by dancing joyously to popular Bollywood tracks like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Chikni Chameli,' and more.

She also shared a lively moment with her co-star Ranveer Singh from 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

