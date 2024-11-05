Priyanka Chopra shares adorable glimpses of Malti's Diwali, Halloween celebrations

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a series of adorable moments from her October celebrations, ft. sweet glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie and their family's fun-filled Diwali and Halloween festivities.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka shared an "October roll" post, offering a peek into her life over the past month.

The post included BTS pictures of Malti's Diwali celebrations, their Halloween fun, and even Priyanka enjoying some Indian snacks in London.

The post began with a beautiful selfie of Priyanka in a brown dress, sporting minimal makeup and letting her hair flow naturally.

Another was a picture of her daughter, Malti, sitting with a drawing book while Nick Jonas lovingly watched her from the couch.

The "Diwaloween" celebrations were an adorable combination of both Diwali and Halloween traditions, as Priyanka shared pictures of their home decorated with rangoli, diyas, and pumpkins.

Among the cute snaps, Malti was seen holding flower petals and wearing a matching floral outfit with her dad, Nick, during Diwali. Priyanka also shared a glamorous picture of herself wearing glittery violet lipstick, looking as stunning as ever.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' and has exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

