Priyanka Chopra shares 'husband appreciation' post for Nick Jonas

Mumbai, May 9 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have a lot going professionally.

Nick recently started shooting for his upcoming film 'Power Ballad', and received a shoutout from his wife, who just wrapped up her project 'Head Of State'.

Nick's new film project also stars Paul Rudd.

The actress took to her social media on Thursday and shared a picture of Nick Jonas which shows him sporting a crew cut hairstyle.

Priyanka penned a sweet note for her husband in the caption, as she wrote, "Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming 'Power Ballad'. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

This is not the first time Nick Jonas will be seen acting for the camera. He has previously starred in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', 'Camp Rock' and 'Chaos Walking'.

He also made a hilarious cameo in wife Priyanka's rom-com, 'Love Again'.

